10 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Santaco and ANC to Give Feedback On Possible Taxi Strike

ANC members of the Western Cape legislature and the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) are expected to deliver feedback on Friday on a meeting relating to a possible provincial taxi strike.

The strike, which was in effect for one day over a leadership dispute, was called off on Tuesday. It is related to a Santaco elective conference which was meant to resolve the matter.

ANC MPL Nomi Nkondlo said the meeting was closed to the media, however a briefing could be held later.

News24 previously reported MPL Cameron Dugmore confirmed that ANC MPLs, councillors and the police minister's special adviser Lennit Max, had met with members of the minibus taxi industry task team (MTITT) on Tuesday, where they were given a full briefing about their concerns.

On June 6, the Western Cape High Court ordered that Santaco convene the conference to resolve the taxi industry's leadership issues and specific clauses in the Santaco constitution.

However, the MTITT claimed Santaco refused to honour the order.

Taxi associations in the province were of the view that their concerns were not being reflected on a national level, which has caused a "leadership vacuum" and decreased interaction between provincial and regional structures.

Source: News24

South Africa

