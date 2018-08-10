Liberia: Housing Authority Begins Nationwide Housing Demand Survey

Monrovia — The management of National Housing Authority (NHA) has announced that it will begin a housing demand survey exercise throughout the country including line ministries and agencies to inform its decision on number of homes to be built.

According to a press release, Duannah Siryon, Managing Director at the National Housing Authority said the exercise is necessary and will inform NHA decision as he engages investment partners on the possible provision of housing units nationwide and to have available such data at its fingertips.

"For example," Hon. Siryon said, "if said socio and economic data is collected across the country, it will inform our decision on how many low, medium and high-income affordable housing units are required to be built across the various counties.

He said the NHA is creating a database that will hold thousands of information about housing demand throughout the country as said data will be accessed at all time in allowing investment partners to understand the market demand before investments are made available.

The release further said the exercise is highly necessary because it is one of President George Manneh Weah's primary objectives to ensure that his administration builds affordable housing for Liberians under the pro-poor agenda.

Hon. Siryon said Monrovia is not Liberia and therefore the things that attract many Liberians to the nation's capital should be provided to other counties so that they can develop their areas as well. He emphasized that it is important to know said data online ministries and agencies so that every employee can benefit.

He added that a team of data collectors from the National Housing Authority will begin roaming line ministries and agencies beginning Tuesday, August 14 through, August 30, 2018 to collect the needed information and is asking all agencies heads to kindly comply with the exercise by allowing interested employees to complete their one-page form.

In addition, others who do not have such access can come to our office at the Executive mansion ground during business hours (9 am - 5 pm, Monday - Friday) or can call either of our customer service numbers at +231-881-161-932 / +231-779-116-139 or can request a blank form by emailing us on [email protected]

Accordingly, Siryon indicated that President George Manneh Weah is passionate about Liberians owning their own homes; such home must be modern, durable and affordable.

Meanwhile, the exercise is also extending to diaspora Liberians who are contemplating on returning to the motherland.