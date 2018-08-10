Liberia: China 'Stands Ready' to Support Liberia's Pro-Poor Agenda

Monrovia — As Liberia implements its ambitious Pro-Poor Agenda, China stands ready to provide a friendly platform for further mutual cooperation that will yield more sustainable benefits for the two countries, says Fu Jijun, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia.

Ambassador Fu said he was glad that his country's President Xi Jinping has extended an invitation to President George Weah to pay a state visit to Beijing in early September.

The invitation from the Chinese leader comes ahead of the 2018 Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) also slated for next month in Beijing.

"We are very glad that our two leaders will have a face-to-face meeting during the FOCAC summit. It is our hope that their discussion will produce a new frontier of our friendly relation and mutual cooperation," the top Chinese diplomat to Monrovia said Wednesday in Monrovia.

He was speaking during a farewell and welcome program for the outgoing Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) and the incoming DCM held in the embassy of the People's Republic of China in Congo Town.

"As the biggest developing country, China will always stand with African friends. As a true friend of Liberia, China will continue to offer support to Liberia for achieving common development for the two sides," he added.

"As guided by President Xi Jinping's thought, on 'Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era', China is further opening up to the world and expanding its cooperation with the international community."

Earlier, he praised the outgoing DCM, Li Zhuang who served the mission for two years, for his "significant contribution" to the promotion of China-Liberia relationship, adding that "Under his watchful eyes, the cooperation between China and Liberia produced many tangible results."

"Your diplomatic and professional expertise has helped the Embassy to fully represent the aspiration of the government and people of the People's Republic of China," Amb Fu said of Mr. Li, disclosing that the embassy has continued to enjoy the same level of cooperation and mutual understanding with the new government of President George Manneh Weah

Mr. Li has been replaced by Xu Kun, a veteran diplomat who has worked as PRC missions in Lebanon, Canada, and United Arab Emirates. He also worked in Jamaica before moving to Liberia.

"As he takes over from the outgoing DCM, and looking forward, I see a huge prospect for the China-Liberia cooperation. His vast diplomatic experience will provide a bridge of opportunity for enhanced cooperation between China and Liberia," said Fu.

"He will soon start to work and dedicate himself in working for China-Liberia friendship and I hereby kindly request all of you could extend warmly support and comprehensive assistance to him."

Other Foreign diplomats and top Liberian government officials including the Ministers of Commerce and Industries, Education, and the Chairman of the National Elections Commission graced the event.

Speaking on behalf of the Liberian government, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Elias Shoniyin recounted the contributions of the outgoing DCM to the implementation of several projects in Liberia that were funded by the People's Republic of China.

He also welcomed the incoming DCM and assured the Liberian government's support and cooperation to the execution of his tasks and responsibilities.