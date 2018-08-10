10 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Accused of Attacking Cop During Zwelihle Unrest Granted Bail

Tagged:

Related Topics

A man accused of attacking a police officer during unrest in Zwelihle, Hermanus succeeded in his bid for freedom after the Hermanus Magistrate's Court released him on bail on Friday.

Niekeer Patroos, who has also been charged with public violence, allegedly attacked the officer on the evening of July 12. The violence in the area was sparked by the arrest of Zwelihle Renewal leader Gcobani Ndzongana.

Patroos' employer reported him to the police after spotting him among protesters on television.

In court on Friday, defence advocate Mafu Masina said that a robbery charge against his client had been withdrawn because the employer's evidence was contradictory.

"The senior prosecutor decided that [Patroos] had done nothing wrong in terms of the robbery charge. Now, only the charge of public violence remains," he added.

"He has been released on R500 bail on condition that he [does] not participate in any illegal activities and is under house arrest."

Ndzongana is accused of helping to remove a fence which apparently separated Zwelihle from a neighbouring suburb.

He was denied bail when he appeared in the Strand Magistrate's Court on charges of malicious damage to property and incitement to violence.

Patroos is expected to appear in the Hermanus Magistrate's Court again on August 16.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ramaphosa's Plan to Cut 30 000 Civil Servant Jobs - Report

The government reportedly plans cut the jobs of 30 000 public servants in the next three years as part of the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.