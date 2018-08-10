10 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Flights Delayed At JKIA and Wilson Due to Bad Weather

By Hilary Kimuyu

The Kenya Airports Authority on Friday morning issued an alert of possible flight delays due to heavy fog in Nairobi.

KAA advised passengers using Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Wilson Airport that their flights will be either delayed or diverted.

"Due to the current heavy fog being experienced in Nairobi, delays and diversions are expected to affect flight operations at JKIA.

Due to the current heavy fog being experienced in Nairobi, delays and diversions are expected to affect flight operations at JKIA . Please contact your airline for specific flight info. - Kenya Airports (@KenyaAirports) August 10, 2018

"The weather conditions in the capital city have also affected operations at Wilson Airport," the Authority added.

The weather conditions in the capital city have also affected operations at Wilson Airport. More updates to follow. -- Kenya Airports (@KenyaAirports) August 10, 2018

Travelers were asked to contact their airlines for specific flight information and await updates by the authority.

Last week, Kenya Airways was forced to divert five flights to other airports after bad weather prevented the planes from landing at the JKIA.

