Ethiopia: Ministry Discusses Construction Pre-Design

ADDIS ABABA- Ministry of Culture and Tourism discussed the construction of National Culture Center pre design on the forum it organized in collaboration with the Ethiopian National Cultural Center to get the consents of the pertinent bodies which aims to build the actual representation of the Ethiopian indigenous construction architecture.

Minister Bizunesh Meseret told The Ethiopian Herald that the cultural center will be an actual representation of Ethiopian Nations, Nationalities and Peoples that displays their indigenous culture, historical places and values.

The cultural center would include various features such as research hub, exhibition center, offices, conference halls, laboratory, library, recreational areas, art gallery and museum.

"Architects should have deep insight about the construction of the cultural design. Then we will have in depth discussion with university students, community, artists, scholars and religious leaders," she added.

The participants of the discussion insisted that the cultural center must have stories with elevator and demonstrate the culture, values, indigenous architectural touch, and artifacts and include cinema hall.

They added that it should consist of literature works to link the new generation with the past Ethiopian indigenous history.

Ethiopian National Cultural Center Director General, Tesfaye Shimeles, said that the previous design did not represent the Ethiopian. It should consider religious shrines, geographical locations, weather and climate with the historical ethno capital of the nation.