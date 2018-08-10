10 August 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Association Sets Out New Year's Arts Show

By Seid Mehammed

ADDIS ABABA - Aimed at consolidating synergy, love and respect among the Ethiopian people, the Ethiopian Film Producers Association has set out arts mega project as part of New Year's celebration.

The project includes various art shows such as literature, film, music, theater, among others, Association President, Bineyame Alemayehu, told The Ethiopian Herald.

The 10-million Birr shows is estimated to raise revenue of 100-million Birr according to him. "The shows will be staged in Addis Ababa, Bahir Dar, Adama, Dire Dawa, Hawassa, Mekele as well as in the Eritrean capital, Asmera."

"Profits made as a result of the shows will be offered to people who have been displaced due to unrests in some parts of the country."

Bineyame noted that his association and those participated in the drafting of the proposal are awaiting the green light of Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT).

The proposed event is set to be organized by a team that comprise members from various concerned bodies such as MCT, artists, non-governmental organizations, Banks, Insurance companies.

For his part, MCT Public Relations and Communication Head Gezahegne Abate, told this reporter that the Ministry supports the initiative and its objective.

He also lauded the proposal for it envisages promoting peace within the country and even beyond.

To him, the Ministry is attempting to make it more inclusive.

Admitting some delay in responding to the request, he said it has nothing to do with bureaucratic red-tape but the Ministry is designing ways to make the implementation a success story.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed had met the Ethiopian Arts community on June 27, 2018. The premier exhorted the community to focus on art products that could bring unity, love, respect, patriotism and the likes.

