10 August 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Additional 8 Bottled Water Products Enter Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Misganaw Asnake

ADDIS ABABA - Eight bottled water products entered local market over the last fiscal year after receiving standard certification, indicated Ethiopian Standard Agency.

Agency Communications Director Yisma Jiru told this reporter that consumption of bottled water has been increasing from time to time creating fertile ground for investors engaging in the business.

The number of bottled water products that have entered the local market has reached over 60 since eight years ago, he added.

"All products have met the compulsory health standards."

Tap water is widely used in the country but nowadays there is a shift to bottled water in urban areas, he added.

In addition to making sure the supply of standard bottled water, the Agency also work in concert with other governmental organizations to prevent illegal products from entering the market.

"We also make periodic inspection to firms to make sure the consistency of product quality."

He was also unequivocal when he mentioned the human capital shortage of the agency: "We are unable to carry out quality inspection as to plan due to human capital shortage."

Nine mineral and 60 bottled water products are in the market currently.

Ethiopia

Addis to Renovate Historic Stair

ADDIS ABABA - Seba Dereja, a historical stair in Addis Ababa, would be renovated with an outlay of over four million… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.