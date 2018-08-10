Ethiopia: Additional 8 Bottled Water Products Enter Market

ADDIS ABABA - Eight bottled water products entered local market over the last fiscal year after receiving standard certification, indicated Ethiopian Standard Agency.

Agency Communications Director Yisma Jiru told this reporter that consumption of bottled water has been increasing from time to time creating fertile ground for investors engaging in the business.

The number of bottled water products that have entered the local market has reached over 60 since eight years ago, he added.

"All products have met the compulsory health standards."

Tap water is widely used in the country but nowadays there is a shift to bottled water in urban areas, he added.

In addition to making sure the supply of standard bottled water, the Agency also work in concert with other governmental organizations to prevent illegal products from entering the market.

"We also make periodic inspection to firms to make sure the consistency of product quality."

He was also unequivocal when he mentioned the human capital shortage of the agency: "We are unable to carry out quality inspection as to plan due to human capital shortage."

Nine mineral and 60 bottled water products are in the market currently.