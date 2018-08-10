Mozambique: Government and Renamo Sign Memorandum On Military Issues

Maputo — The Mozambican government and the country's largest opposition party Renamo on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding on military issues which paves the way for the disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration of Renamo's militia.

Announcing the details of the agreement, President Filipe Nyusi explained it is based on the consensus reached during the meeting he held with Ossufo Momade, the coordinator of the Renamo Political Commission on 11 July.

Addressing the nation live on television, the President stated, "the memorandum clearly outlines the itinerary for military issues, the subsequent steps crucial for reaching an effective and lasting peace regarding disarming, demobilisation and reintegration".

The signing of the memorandum coincides with the first anniversary of the meeting between President Nyusi and the Renamo leader Afonso Dhlakama in the mountains of Gorongosa in the central province of Sofala.

President Nyusi stressed, "I am genuinely convinced that stone by stone we can build a prosperous Mozambique free from conflict. In this spirit, on 6 August 2017, I made my first visit to the Gorongosa mountains to meet the late leader of Renamo, my brother Afonso Macacho Marceta Dhlakama". (Afonso Dhlakama died on 3 May due to complications linked to his diabetes and Ossufo Momade is effectively Renamo's interim leader).

He continued, "we did this by believing that, with patience, tolerance, understanding, a spirit of reconciliation, and a singular dedication to results, Mozambicans can construct peace".

The President highlighted the approval in the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, of amendments to the constitution which allowed for progress on decentralisation and to electoral legislation so that the municipal elections can go ahead on schedule in October.

He added, "in the same way, we have registered progress on military issues, which has contributed significantly to political-military stability and allowed our economy to resume".

President Nyusi saluted Renamo's leadership, coordinated by Ossufo Momade, for continuing the peace process started by Dhlakama. He added that the government will announce the next steps following from the memorandum.

He reiterated, "my government will continue to do everything so that Mozambique can live in peace, where democratic rights and social justice are a reality".

President Nyusi appealed to Mozambicans and the international community to continue to support the efforts underway for peace in the country. (AIM)