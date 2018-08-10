10 August 2018

Tanzania: Minister Puts a Stop to Livestock Seizures

THE government has banned the growing trend by public officials to confiscate livestock in various parts of the country as the practice has been occasioning huge losses to farmers and the government at large.

The Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Luhaga Mpina, has taken the move in the wake of reports of confiscated livestock dying due to lack of animal feed, water and other services.

The minister announced the ban on Wednesday when closing NaneNane Exhibitions for the Eastern Zone in Morogoro. and Fisheries must be fully involved. He said the ongoing practices of impounding livestock were contravening a number of legislations, including Animal Diseases Act, No. 17 of 2003 and Animal Welfare Act, No 19 of 2008.

He said when seizing livestock, a number of issues must be looked at, including thorough assessment/ diagnosis of animal diseases and other welfare aspects throughout the entire period of the animals' confinement.

Mr Mpina, who was presiding over the function on behalf of Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, also expressed dissatisfaction over the pace at which the Tanzania Agriculture Development Bank (TADB) has been disbursing loans to fishing sector players.

According to Mr Mpina, the bank never gave a loan to the fisheries sector during the 2017/18 financial year while in the livestock sector only four entrepreneurs accessed them.

The minister said the amount of loans amounting to 39bn/- was too little compared to the demand in the agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors. He saluted the Private Agricultural Sector Support Trust (PASS) and the Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (SAGCOT) Catalytic Trust Fund (CTF) for the good job in sponsoring farmers, livestock keepers and fishing communities to access loans.

He tasked the TADB management to address the challenges and other shortcomings so that the bank could adequately and timely serve the targeted individuals.

He directed District Executive Directors, through their community development and cooperative departments, to help 'wananchi' in their areas of jurisdiction to form groups, to enable them access loans.

