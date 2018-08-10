10 August 2018

Tanzania: Three Iringa Residents Held Over Human Trafficking Accusation

By Berdina Majinge News@tz.nationmedia.com

Iringa — Police in Iringa are holding three residents of Kilolo District accusing them of luring five students of Mlafi Secondary Schools into quitting their studies and then facilitating their transportation to Dar es Salaam before pushing them into working as house helps.

Iringa regional Police commander Juma Bwire said the students were lured to sneak out of their homes at Mazombe Village in Ilula Ward.

"The students have been missing since July 29," he said.

The RPC said the children were promised to work as shop assistants in Dar es Salaam and Morogoro regions.

In another incident, the Police have arrested a resident of Mwangata Ward, Iringa Municipality, accusing her of pushing her 14-year old daughter to engage in prostitution in exchange for money.

According to Mr Bwire, the suspect is said to beat her daughter severely whenever she refuses to take orders.

"The victim was examined by doctors and the findings show that she has been defiled so many times," he said adding that the girl was now being taken care by the social welfare department.

