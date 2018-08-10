10 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania, Netherlands Strike Potatoes Deal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen Tanzania
Tanzania sets record in potato research, to release improved varieties (file photo).
By The Citizen Reporter News@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya — Tanzania and the Netherlands yesterday signed an agreement that will see the two countries cooperate in production of Irish potatoes.

The permanent secretary in the ministry of Agriculture, Mr Mathew Mtigumwe, and the Dutch Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Jeroen Verheul, signed the document on behalf of the two governments.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the deputy minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments), Mr Josephat Kandege, officials from the Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (Sagcot), Regional Commissioners and District Commissioners.

Mr Kandege thanked the Dutch government for bringing into Tanzania four companies that are experienced in potato production, saying the move would promote the potato value chain and put Tanzania on the world potato map. However, he added that the important joint venture was made possible through the efforts and determination of workers of the Sagcot.

Mr Kandege appealed to the Dutch government to spread such kind of production cooperation to other crops. Mr Verheul said Sagcot played a big role in making the agreement possible, adding that the cardinal aim in the cooperation was to increase potato production output and increase growers' disposable income. He said a potato centre of excellence and a demonstration farm would be built in Uyole, in the environs of Mbeya City.

The Sagcot chief executive officer, Mr Geoffrey Kirenga, welcomed the cooperation, explaining that the four companies would invest smoothly in the production of the crop and eliminate erstwhile disappointing challenges.

Tanzania

Museveni, Magufuli Agree On Kagera Power Line Construction

President Yoweri Museveni and his Tanzanian counterpart, Mr John Pombe Magufuli have agreed to fast-track the… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.