Kenya: Youths Blame Graft for Unemployment in Kenya

Nairobi — Youth representatives from the 290 constituencies are expected to file a report to Parliament of how they are going to mobilise young people and strategies they will use to implement the President's Big Four Agenda and Building Bridges Initiative.

This emerged after over 1,000 youths were hosted in Parliament to celebrate the International Youth Day in an event attended by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Nominated MP Gideon Keter where various issues affecting them were deliberated.

"From what the youth have shared with us, I think the major issue among the youth is unemployment and lack of proper representation," said Keter.

This was the first time MPs took young people to Parliament to mark this day. One of the youths who was present Martin Washiali from Nakuru County applauded the move saying it will bring about inclusiveness.

"This is a good move and I am sure if we continue being invited for such events, youths from different counties will get a chance to interact and share what they need to do in order to improve their involvement in governance," he said.

Washiali however added that corruption is a major obstacle as far as job seeking is concerned and asked all the institutions to focus on one's qualifications and professionalism instead of their connections and where they come from.

Another youth Mary Njeri from Kirinyaga urged young people not to shy away from participating in politics and ensure young people are well represented in the political sphere.

"I would like my fellow youths to boldly come out and grab all the political opportunities around them and that way we will be able to bolster our representation both in the National Assembly and Senate," Njeri outlined.

Meanwhile, through a statement by Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, leaders were urged to nurture latent talents in the youth which have been misused in the past by people with fleeting interest.

"These qualities must be harnessed and exploited for the welfare of our country. With proper guidance and direction to bring the youth into the forefront of national development," read a part of his statement.