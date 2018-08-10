Kenya: Bring Approval Documents for Demolished Buildings - DCI

Nairobi — Police have established a special desk at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters where owners of buildings affected in the ongoing demolitions are required to present any approval documents granted to them by authorities.

National Police Spokesperson Charles Owino says the documents will help in narrowing down on government officials who illegally approved the buildings.

The demolitions, Owino revealed, are being carried out by the Nairobi Regeneration Committee appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in April.

"We must have those people who approved these buildings at that particular time to take responsibility," Owino said.

This comes after President Kenyatta called for prosecution of government officials who illegally approved buildings mostly on riparian land.

Already, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has directed DCI George Kinoti to launch a probe on the approvals and provide a report after 21 days.

"In consultation with the Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Keriako Tobiko, I have directed the DCI to immediately commence comprehensive investigations to establish the circumstances, the procedures and persons who irregularly and/or illegally issued the approvals for the construction of any building or structure on riparian land," Haji said.

Earlier, President Kenyatta had said: "We will continue to demolish properties constructed on riparian lands, equally punish officials who made approvals for those properties."

On Friday, authorities moved in to demolish Ukay Centre in Westlands, days after the Southend mall at the Mbagathi and Lang'ata Road roundabout was brought down.

Java restaurant and Shell petrol station in Kileleshwa were on Tuesday demolished.

Other buildings set to be demolished include the expansive Oshwal Centre, which was adjacent the Ukay Centre.