11 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 23 Cyclists Jailed for 28 Days

Tanga — At least 23 motorcyclists in Tanga Region have been sentenced to 28 days behind bars for alleged breach of road traffic rules.

The Tanga court found them guilty of providing transport services without wearing safety helmets.

Speaking to the The Citizen On Saturday, Tanga head of Traffic Department Solomon Mwangamilo said the punishment was aimed at reinforcing relevant road traffic rules and regulations among motorbike users.

"We have been issuing them with warnings but they kept repeating the same road offences. We then decided to take them to court," he said.

"The aim is to make sure that the motorcyclists are adhering to road regulations," he added.

Commenting further on the matter, Mr Mwangamilo revealed that previously the motorcyclists who were found guilty of committing road offenses were charged Sh30,000 per offence, saying a majority of them could afford to pay the fines.

Meanwhile, traffic police in the region have arrested seven parents allegedly accused of riding motorbikes with small children.

"We will continue with the operation to detain other wrongdoers in a bid to stop unlawful activities," he said.

