Zimbabwe: Chamisa's Constitutional Court Application - Presidential Election Results Challenge

President.elect Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has hinted on a new Cabinet of fresh faces appointed on the basis of capacity to… Read more »

Read the Constitutional Court application filed by Nelson Chamisa challenging Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and others about the 2018 Presidential Elections.

Copyright © 2018 Kubatana.net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.