East Africa: Kagame Cup Top Scorer Joins Spanish Segunda Side

The Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Kagame Cup top scorer Shaban Idd Chilunda has officially joined Spanish second tier side Club Deportivo Tenerife on a two-year loan deal from Tanzanian side Azam FC, the Segunda B side announced on Friday.

The 19-year-old helped Azam retain the regional tourney in July, netting eight goals inclusive of the opener in the 2-1 win over city rivals Simba in the final at National stadium on July 13.

Chilunda joins compatriot Farid Musa who also moved to the Canary Islands-based club in July 2014.

"I was always dreaming of playing outside Tanzania and I thank God the chance to join Tenerife came my way," Chilunda earlier told Nation Sport in an interview.

He added: "I call for support as I begin my professional journey in Europe. Farid (Musa) has been inspiring me all through since our time together at the academy and forever I will remember Azam who've nurtured me from a tender age."

Speaking during his unveiling on Friday, he said: "I am a striker who not only scores goals, I consider myself a team player. I also hope to assist and help in everything I am asked to do."

The club's secretary Alfonso Serrano said they will give the youngster time to develop before buying out his remaining contract after the end of the two-year loan deal.

"We've a lot of confidence in him, but we've to let him adapt and have peace of mind so that he can demonstrate his full potential, he is quick, very upright and with an eye for goal, as well as very good technical and tactical ability," Serrano was quoted as saying on the club portal.

CD Tenerife was founded in 1912 and holds its home matches at the 22,824-seater Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez.

They finished 11th in the 2017/18 Segunda division season.