Residents of Abaita-Ababiri, katabi Town council in Entebbe have mobbed a Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier on suspicion of working with a suspected thief he was trying to rescue from a mob beating.

The mob that was lynching the suspected thief after he snatched a bag from a woman got suspicious at the speed at which the soldier had responded to the lynching yet the suspect had made a call while trying to run away from the chasing mob.

"After snatching the bag from the woman, he started shouting 'Omubbi Omubbi' (thief thief). When he noticed the mob was still chasing after him, he got out a phone and called someone" a resident told daily monitor.

A source that preferred anonymity identified the thief as a Rwandan national who is currently receiving treatment at Entebbe General Hospital and the UPDF soldier as Private Edgar Nalwasa who Daily Monitor failed to trace after he was saved and driven away by Police from the scene.

When contacted Entebbe DPC Mission Samuel confirmed knowledge of the mob beating but couldn't give more details.