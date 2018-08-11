Uganda: 22-Year-Old Quinn Abenakyo Crowned Miss Uganda

Photo: Eddie Chicco/Daily Monitor

22-year-old Quinn Abenakyo waves to the crowd after being crowned Miss Uganda.

Quinn Abenakyo, 22, was crowned Miss Uganda 2018/2019 at the finale event on Friday night at Sheraton Kampala hotel . She emerged winner after beating 21 other contestants.

Tyra Margach, aged 20, emerged first runner up while Patience Aheebwa, 20, emerged second runner up.

A computer science student, Abenakyo, hails from Mayuge district in Eastern Uganda, Margach has just completed her diploma in law at the Law Development Centre while Aheebwa is still a university student pursuing a Bachelors degree in Economics.

The Master of Ceremonies (MCs) of the night were media personalities Deedan Muyira who charmed the crowd with her tomboy playfulness and Anita Fabiola (who is still trying to perfect her art in Emceeing).

On what criteria was used for selecting the girls, one of the judges, Zari Hassan, a socialite, commonly referred to as the "Boss lady" said they considered a number of factors.

"We started judging these girls right from the time they were in boot camp. We have been interacting with them as they prepared for the finale. So, the marks were being awarded right from boot camp until the finale event (where they had to response to questions)," Hassan said.

At bootcamp, they were taught different lifestyle skills including poise and etiquette.

As part of their winning package, the trio, that is, Abenakyo, Margach and Aheebwa will have an opportunity to visit the Netherlands for a treat, Pineapple bay resort in Bulago island in Lake Victoria and a one-year gym membership at Sheraton hotel.

Meanwhile, Abenakyo who was gifted with a car will represent Uganda at the Miss World finale at Sanya, China on December 8, 2018.

Renowned fashion designers Brenda Maraka and Glitz by Nalu did an incredible job dressing the contestants while the stage production was managed by Talent Africa, a renowned entertainment company.

The glamorous full house event which started at 6pm ended at about 12.30pm.