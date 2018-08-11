Tanzania: Envisioned Excellence Centre Billed Opportune

Upcoming innovators in the engineering field have all reasons to smile with the envisaged establishment of a centre of excellence in the designated capital city of Dodoma, to improve their handiwork into full-fledged small-scale industrial plants.

The Engineers Registration Board (ERB) has already secured 60 acres of land at Nala in Dodoma where it plans to erect a 10-storey building and workshops to support young engineers whose creations stall before being fully developed for production.

Acting Registrar of ERB, Eng Patrick Barozi, made the revelation when addressing the first ever forum for students from secondary schools and higher institutions of learning in Dar es Salaam yesterday, ahead of the 50th anniversary of ERB slated for Dodoma early next month.

The event which also involved exhibitions on innovations by students in engineering schools, was graced by the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Employment and Youth), Mr Anthony Mavunde (pictured).

Eng Barozi appealed to the government to disburse grants to the aspiring scientists to enable them improve their creations to support thecountry's industrialisation agenda and attainment of middle-economy status by 2025.

"We need more engineers of different cadres for the country to achieve industrial economy status. The number of engineers in Tanzania is still low," the Acting Registrar pointed.

According to Eng Barozi, there are currently 22,228 registered engineers in Tanzania, out of whom only 10 per cent, 2,235 are women. Speaking at the occasion, the deputy minister pointed out that the innovations he watched at the exhibitions could be improved to establish factories which would create employment opportunities for other youths.

"I thus urge graduating innovators to secure funds to establish small-scale industries rather than engaging in luxurious goods and lifestyles. Establish groups which can enable you to access loans," he remarked.

According to Mr Mavunde, the Integrated Labour Survey conducted in 2014 indicates that Tanzania has a labour force of 22.3 million people, out of whom 14.4 million are young people aged between 14 and 34.

"The government envisions to have 40 per cent of the labour force employed in industries by the year 2025," he stated. Mr Mavunde further explained that the government, through the Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE) and Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) is putting final touches on guidelines to enable fresh graduates easily access internships in local and foreign companies.