The Commissioner General (CG) of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Mr Charles Kicheere has cautioned his employees who collaborate with tax evaders and traders who involve themselves in black market businesses.

Commissioner Kicheere issued the warning yesterday here when TRA was handing over 52 motorcycles to the police force in Kilimanjaro region. The motorcycles were confiscated by the government through special TRA operations meant to fight black-market trade in the region.

"We are made to understand that there are some unfaithful government officials, including those from the TRA who are claimed to be collaborating with tax defaulters and black market traders, those who will be identified within TRA to be engaged in these malpractices will be fired immediately," he warned.

He said TRA has no time to transfer people who will be found collaborating with defaulters from one working station to another, but instead they will be fired immediately and face legal actions against them.

Commenting on the donated motorcycles, CG Kicheere said they were confiscated after special operations that were conducted by TRA officials in collaboration with the members of the police force.

He commended the police officers for their cooperation in making sure the government was getting all revenues it deserves. "May I take this opportunity to congratulate the Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner and her entire regional security council, the co-operation they have accorded us in our efforts to curb tax defaulters and black market traders in Kilimanjaro region is bearing fruits," he said.

He called on all traders to abandon illegal trading activities which he said were affecting the national economy due to the fact that people decided to abandon local produced commodities and opt for those brought inside the country illegally, thus affecting local industries.

On her part, the Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC), Ms Anna Mghwira commended TRA, saying she will intensify the police's efforts in the fight against black market trading within the region.

"There are indications that the good reputation of Kilimanjaro region is being damaged by unfaithful business persons who decide to engage themselves in black market, may I assure you that the Kilimanjaro regional administration will continue to work with TRA to curb this trend," said the RC in a speech that was read on her behalf by the Rombo District Commissioner, Ms Agnes Hokororo.

In his thanking remarks, the Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander, Mr Khamis Issa thanked TRA for their decision to provide the police force with the motorcycles, promising they will be used as intended.