Malawi: Councils Advised to Honour Corruption Commitments

Lilongwe — Government has directed that District Councils must honour their one percent commitment of their ORT budget towards corruption prevention measures.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa made the directive Friday during the official commemoration of African Day of Decentralization and Local Development whose theme was "Combating corruption: a sustainable path for Africa's transformation," at Mtsiriza Primary School ground in Lilongwe.

He observed that the involvement of Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), the media and private sector including citizens in the day to day business of the council to ensure accountability and transparency is a must.

The Minister called for effective coordination of the different actions involving various stakeholders actors such as the affected people, elected representatives and civil society in monitoring of the use of the funds for development should be adhered to.

Nankhumwa pointed out that the Ministry shall ensure that independent audits are done in councils.

He said some efforts by councils to put mechanisms aimed at promoting integrity hence preventing corruption and fraud in the day to day operations.

"Through the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) councils have established Institutional Integrity Committees (IICs) to safeguard public resources. Councils make crucial decisions in the affairs of their communities, allocate resources and conduct various financial transactions. It is only proper to ensure these are done in the interest of the common good," Minister stated

He said Councils should attract trust from the public and more development that benefits a large part of the population than a few individuals.

Nankhumwa explained that government adopted decentralization policy in December 1998 to provide an enabling environment for quality service delivery and to effectively promote social economic development in local communities.

He added that decentralisation is a strategy for facilitating poverty reduction and is hugely recognised by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Currently, decentralisation has been prioritised as a part of the Public Sector Reforms. We are embarking on achieving the milestones we have set, we will continue to be committed to include promotion of transparency and accountability in the new local government system," Nankhumwa pointed out.

Minister of Energy, Mining and Natural Resources, Aggrey Masi who is Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City West urged resident of the city to honour their city rates.

He said it is only through payment of city rates the council would be able to deliver better social services to them.

An official from Office of Public Procurement, Timothy Kalembo said councils are encouraged to set up Institutional Integrity Committees (IICs) to ensure promotion of transparency and accountability.

He said councils need to employ procurement officers so that issues of procurement should be handled professionally with their councils.

"Over 70 per ent of the Councils budgets go to procurement and this should give you an indication that it is necessary to have a functional office to handle the issues," Kalembo advised.

He said there are 14 set regulations which need to be followed when making any procurement hence the need for council to look into the issue critically.