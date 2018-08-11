Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has warned that all officers who don't report for duty starting from Wednesday next week will be summarily dismissed.

"I would like to take this moment to warn that all those who don't turn up for duty from Wednesday next week will be fired on the spot. Proper procedures or paperwork for their dismissal will follow later but they will have been dismissed," he said.

He said this at Morris Depot while conferring ranks to newly promoted senior officers. President Mnangagwa recently promoted 660 police officers to ranks ranging from inspector to Deputy Commissioner-General in terms of Section 14 (1) (b) of the Police Act.

Among those promoted was Senior Assistant Commissioner Stephen Mutamba, who is now the Deputy Commissioner-General.

Prior to his appointment, Deputy Commissioner-General Mutamba was head of the Criminal Investigations Department and he will now be the Deputy Commissioner-General Crime.

Eight senior officers were also promoted to the rank of senior assistant commissioner from the rank of assistant commissioner.

They are Theresa Mutabeni, Charles Nhete, Lorraine Chipato, Happymore Sigauke, Priscilla Makotose, Patton Mbangwa, Gift Hlabiso and Conneli Dube.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said 15 more officers, including national spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi were promoted to the rank of assistant commissioner while 33 others rose to the rank of chief superintendent. Another national spokesperson, Supt Blessmore Chishaka, was promoted to the rank of chief superintendent.

A total of 71 officers were promoted to the rank of superintendent, 182 to the rank of chief inspector while 350 others were elevated to the rank of inspector.

Comm-Gen Matanga, however, warned all officers that those who don't report for duty will be fired on the spot.

He said the ZRP required officers of high calibre, strong values and effective leadership. He said the promotion exercise reflects the ZRP's recognition of the officers' performance and demonstrated potential.

"Let me therefore remind the newly promoted senior officers that your elevation is not a passport to settling personal scores with those below you; neither is it an opportunity to abuse authority and organisational resources for self-aggrandisement or otherwise.

"Instead, this an opportunity for you to reciprocate the trust and confidence that the organisation and Government have reposed on you by upholding the virtues of professionalism, transparency and fairness," Comm-Gen Matanga said.

He said in all policing organisations the world over, senior officers were expected to serve their governments with unquestionable patriotism and loyalty.

He said they must uphold the country's Constitution without fear or favour and remain loyal to the people and the ZRP.

"You have to stand firm and resolute in defence of the permanent interests of our country in line with the wider aspirations of our citizens, which are broadly encapsulated in the undying need to realise peace and tranquillity for socio-economic development.

"Indeed, it is our unyielding devotion to jealously fortify the very pillars of peace, law and order that sustain us as a nation," he said.

Comm-Gen Matanga said the force had an important role to play in the creation of a conducive environment for the realisation of Government's vision of attaining a middle income economy by the year 2030.

He said undeniably, this vision could only be realised if they ensure a crime-free society, where citizens go about their business and investors are not risk averse to put their funds into the economy.

He said his expectations were that after the promotion parade, they were going to work like never before as they all had an enormous task of scoring higher in the area of public trust and confidence.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioners-General Innocent Matibiri, Levie Sibanda and Josephine Shambare and senior officers.