The Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) 0availed medical services to nearly 1 000 people from Wedza district in Mashonaland East province this week through its annual medical camp, which is part of the build-up to this year's Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrations next Tuesday.

The five-day medical camp, which started on Monday, saw children, the elderly and pregnant women receiving medical assistance from the team which was based at Rutanhira Clinic.

AFZ acting medical director Dr Jonnes Mombeyarara, who was coordinating the activities, said most of the patients attended to required a doctor's attention.

"On a daily basis, we attended to an average of about 200 patients of all age groups," he said. "Some of the patients came in scotchcarts and they required the services of a doctor, they should have been seen by a medical doctor long back before the camp, but they failed to get such service due to financial constraints."

Dr Mombeyarara said some of the conditions treated included eye cataracts, arthritis and dental problems.

"We also assisted in the delivery of a baby boy during the five-day period," he said. "Both the mother and the son were in good condition."

Apart from the medical camp, Dr Mombeyarara said the AFZ had long adopted Rutanhira Clinic, which they refurbished and equipped with medical supplies.

He said the clinic received a solar system to complement existing electricity supplies.

A borehole was also drilled to ensure constant water supply to the clinic.

Dr Mombeyarara said these efforts were all part of this year's ZDF Day celebrations scheduled to take place on August 14 at the National Sports Stadium.

"This is part of our civil-military programme falling within the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Week, which is an annual event where we avail some of our specialities to the general public," he said.

In a separate interview, director for epidemiology and disease control in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Portia Manangazira, who also joined the defence forces medical camp, thanked the AFZ for its continued support to the health sector.

She said the defence forces had always been assisting the ministry in availing health services, particularly in emergencies.

"The defence forces have always been a pillar of support and have since maintained their commitment over the years," said Dr Manangazira. "We really cherish and appreciate this partnership."

Dr Manangazira said most of the services they were offering at Rutanhira Clinic were not offered on a daily basis, hence the intervention made a huge impact.