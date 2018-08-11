The country's top female motocross rider Tanya Muzinda yesterday received a timely morale booster ahead of her proposed tour of Europe and the United States later this year when a local fitness centre extended her sponsorship by another year.

Muzinda (13) is first expected to compete in the UK Girls Nationals at Brookthorpe in Gloucestershire, England, on September 29 and 30 before she flies out to the United States for the annual Thor Winter Olympics which are scheduled to run from November 19 to 24 in Florida.

The Thor Winter Olympics, presented by Pro Circuit, brings together top young amateur motocross riders from around the world who make their way down to Gatorback Cycle Park at Alachua in Florida where they will get an opportunity to compete in their respective classes on a Supercross and Motocross track throughout several days of racing.