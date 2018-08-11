11 August 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: President Mutharika Warns Chilima Movement Against Ridiculing Him

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cosmas Chimaliro and Easter Khunga

Mzuzu — President Peter Mutharika Saturday warned Vice-President Saulos Chilima and other leaders of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) against despising him during their political rallies.

Mutharika gave the warning in his speech to thousands of people that gathered at Katoto Roundabout in Mzuzu to welcome him on arrival in the city to fulfill a number of engagements.

He said UTM leaders should stop the vice or else he would use section 4 of the Protected Names Act to sue them.

"I want to warn Chilima, [Noel] Masangwi, [Patricia] Kaliati [and] Callista Chapola... Don't push your luck. You better stop because there are laws in this country about despising a President," he said.

The President said he was aware that the UTM leaders took turns to despise him during their recent political rallies.

Mutharika then asked his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leaders to go to communities to mobilise youth and women to vote for the party and have landslide victory during 2019 tripartite elections.

He said his government had fulfilled a number of development projects in the northern region and that soon he would commission Mzimba Water Project and Nthalire Rural Growth Centre.

"Let me thank you people of the northern region for rallying behind the DPP and I ask you to continue," he said.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango assured the President of the northern region's vote.

"People of the North have already made their decision on who to vote for and that is the DPP under your leadership," Mhango said.

Earlier, the President attended Umthetho Cultural Festival of the Ngoni at Hora in Mzimba District.

Malawi

Councils Advised to Honour Corruption Commitments

Government has directed that District Councils must honour their one percent commitment of their ORT budget towards… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.