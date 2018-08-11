The UK's Minister for Africa has urged the government of Zimbabwe and opposition party to call for calm amid violence following elections.

Harriett Baldwin spoke to MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo on Friday.

"I am deeply concerned by the violence and human rights violations which have taken place in Zimbabwe since last week's elections," she said.

"Today (Friday) I spoke to Nelson Chamisa and Foreign Minister Moyo to urge all parties to ensure calm while any challenges to the result of the election are resolved.

"This should have been a time for Zimbabweans to have their say on the future of their country in a peaceful, democratic way. Instead we saw violence breaking out and security forces targeting opposition supporters.

"Zimbabwe's human and constitutional rights must be protected by the state. The UK stands with the international community in calling for the Zimbabwean security forces to act with restraint."