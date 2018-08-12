Rwanda: Justice Minister Commissions 400 Police Officer Cadets

The Minister for Justice and Attorney-General, Johnson Busingye, yesterday, commissioned 413 Officer Cadets who completed a year-long cadet course at the Police Training School (PTS) Gishari, Rwamagana District.

The graduates include 17 officers from Rwanda Correctional Services (RCS).

The minister conferred upon them the rank of Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP).

"Development comes with security challenges facilitated by technological advancement which also requires police officers to keep up with the evolving security landscape," Businge said, pledging that Government will continue to improve the skills of its workers and equip them with modern equipment.

Despite the ever-evolving global challenges, he said, "people strive to live freely in a safer and secure environment".

"The world we live in today is faced with many issues; wars, economic instability, climate change, disasters and other challenges affecting the wellbeing of the people," Busingye said. "The peace and security we need and deserve can be attained when we make it a priority individually and collectively."

"This is why Rwanda National Police continues to develop its capacity and capabilities through the available resources to guarantee peace and security, and this cadet course is tailored for that objective."

The minister also called on the commissioned officers to use the newly acquired skills and knowledge to drive the country's security agenda.

The commandant of PTS Gishari, Commissioner of Police Vianney Nshimiyimana, said that the training was designed to hone the skills of the trainees for successful transitioning from the civilian life and Non-Commissioned Officers.

"PTS has a mandate to train police officers to develop their capabilities in policing demands, and we are driven by the guidance and support from President Paul Kagame, through RNP, for the school to expand and evolve with the policing demands," CP Nshimiyimana added.

The pass-out ceremony was also graced by cabinet ministers James Kabarebe of Defence, Francis Kaboneka of Local Government, and Evode Uwizeyimana (state minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs), as well as Inspector General of Police Emmanuel K. Gasana and the Governor of Eastern Province, Fred Mufulukye.

Others include the Commissioner General of RCS, George Rwigamba; the Army Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Jacques Musemakweri; the deputy IGPs Dan Munyuza (Operations) and Juvenal Marizamunda (Administration and Personnel), Prosecutor-General Jean Bosco Mutangana, several other officials from security, justice and governance institutions, as well as parents, relatives and friends of the commissioned officers.

editorial@newtimes.co.rw

Tags:BusingyeJusticeRNP