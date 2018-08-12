London — Dendera star, Sulumani Chimbetu, along with Zimdancehall artist Killer T and Takura have arrived in the UK ahead of Zimfest Live, taking place this Saturday 11 August at Kempton Park Racecourse in Surrey.

The artists, who attended a press conference announcing their arrival, said they were geared up to perform and are looking forward to the family fun day.

The highly-anticipated music and arts festival will also feature Zee Guveya and the Survival Heritage band, Sungura Magic, popular music duo Blackdiamond, Shanky, Xavier, Chashe, Charlie Kay, Friends in Christ and Kazz Mr Boomslang, among others. Top DJ's will also be on rotation throughout the course of the event.

Spokesperson for Zimfest Live, Tidi Kwidini said: "ZimFest Live is the ultimate family-friendly festival. This year, we have a stellar line of music artists and bands, whose artistry and ingenuity are second to none."

"Zimfest Live has, over the years, built a track record of bringing a diverse and talented line-up of artists and performers like Jah Prayzah and, this year is no different.

"We are looking forward to a full day of music and an amalgamation of arts, crafts, and food stalls," she added.

Tickets are now sold out online. However, they can be purchased at the gate on the day.

Zimfest Live has this year been sponsored by money remittance company, Cassava Remit, Zympay, Senditoo, Diaspora Funeral Cashplan, Sahwira International Plan, Nyaradzo Group and Propertyend.

The summer festival, which is now in its 16th year, brings together Southern African's from across the cultural spectrum to celebrate music, art & culture.