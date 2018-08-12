Western Sahara: Pope Francis Receives Sahrawi Children in Vatican

Photo: Sahara Press Service

Sahrawi children received by Pope Francis were wearing traditional clothes and carrying Sahrawi flags.

Rome — Pope Francis received Sahrawi children in the Vatican in Rome, in presence of Polisario Front's representative in Italy Omar Mih and representatives of associations supporting the Sahrawi cause, as well as thousands of people from all over the world who came to visit the Catholic Church headquarters.

During the ceremony, held Wednesday in the audience hall in the Vatican City, Pope Francis hailed those "messengers of peace" and talked at length with some of them in presence of the head of Sahrawi delegation, Omar Mih.

The pope expressed hope that Sahrawi children would live in "peace and security."

They were applauded by thousands of people present in the audience hall in the Vatican City.