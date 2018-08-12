12 August 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: I Have Lost Many Friends in the War Against Impunity - Uhuru

Photo: Nairobi News
President Uhuru Kenyatta fields questions from Kenyans during a past virtual interaction on Facebook from State House, Nairobi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta says the war on graft and the ongoing demolitions are unstoppable because they are part of his transformative agenda.

Speaking during a church service in Karen on Sunday, the head of State vowed to bring an end to impunity saying it was dragging his governments agenda behind.

"Over the last few weeks I have lost many friends. Many have called me asking ' how can you be watching when all the destruction is going on?' I say a time has come to fight impunity," he and stressed the need for all Kenyans to be empowered to use their skills and innovation to better our lives and those of others.

In the past week, several houses and structures--some owned by influential people have been brought down because they were put up on riparian land.

"This must continue because it is part of the war against impunity. It does not matter who owns them or who they know in government," he said.

Several top government officials have also faced arrests and prosecutions lately, including National Land Commission (NLC) Chairman Muhammad Swazuri and Kenya Railways Managing Director Atanas Maina--who are accused of inflating compensation prices for land given out for the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), or benefiting for the dubious payments.

The two are among eight officials--including from the Lands Ministry set to face charges on Monday.

Other officials charged recently are top managers of the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and Kenya Power, all accused of various omissions and commissions--or benefiting from corruption at the state agencies.

