Angola: Over 15,000 Teachers Start Training Countrywide On Monday

Ndalatando — More than 15,000 primary education teachers from Influential Pedagogical Zone (ZIP) are starting training from next Monday, as part of the Learning for All Scheme (PAT) taking place across the country, announced the manager of programme.

A note reached ANGOP states that the project manager, Irene Cristina de Figueiredo, explained that the training, running from 13 to 24 August, will focus on matters related to "Differentiation Pedagogical I".

In addition to the 15,000 primary school teachers, the project will also benefit 500,000 students at the same level of education and cover 842 primary schools.

The project is jointly sponsored with the World Bank.

