Jubilee Party deputy chairman David Murathe on Sunday told off a section of DP William Ruto's supporters for their continued talk over alleged plans to sabotage Mr Ruto's 2022 presidential ambition.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, a self-proclaimed member of team "Tanga Tanga", has on various occasions claimed that some operatives were scheming the downfall of Mr Ruto with a view to blocking his ascend to the presidency.

INSINUATION

Additionally, Mr Murkomen has in the past criticised a directive on the lifestyle audit of all government staff, terming it a ploy to malign the Deputy President and his ambitions.

Speaking during a church service and fundraiser at AIC Theta in Gatundu South, Mr Murathe told members of the "Tanga Tanga" team that they are sabotaging Mr Ruto's chances of clinching the presidency by continuously insinuating that the President is working to ruin Mr Ruto's chances of succeeding him in 2022.

Other leaders were present National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi, Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, his PS Joseph Njoroge, Mr Kazungu Kambi, Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Mt Kenya University founder Simon Gicharu and a host of MPs including Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Wanjiku Kibe (Gatundu North), Simon King'ara (Ruiru), Joshua Kuttuny (Cherangani), Sabina Chege (Murang'a Woman Rep) among others.

"At what point did the President stand and declare that he does not support the Deputy President?

"Didn't he tell us that after his term the deputy shall succeed him? When did he ever say that he has absconded that pact? Yet People are going around preaching despondency," added Mr Murathe.