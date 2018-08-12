12 August 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Okakarara Civilians Released

Tagged:

Related Topics

Twenty six of the 39 civilians arrested at Okakarara in the early hours of today were released after residents stormed the police station and demanded for their freedom.

The Namibian was told that a fight broke out in the morning when a police officer was hit on the head with a bottle at one of the local bars.

The police then arrested the alleged assailant and called for back-up to forcefully close all other bars which were open at that time.

A witness said in the process police started beating people randomly and injured several of them.

Some said few people had to be taken to Windhoek, Otjiwarongo and Okakarara hospitals for medical treatment.

The police confirmed there was such an incident and that 21 people were injured in the scuffle.

Videos circulatig on social media showed people saying that "the police have beaten and hurt our children enough for no reason, please allow us to take them home".

Otjozondjupa police regional commander Heinrich Tjiveze told NBC television tonight that police used minimum force.

Namibia

Angolan Woman Murdered in Omusati

Police at Onandjaba settlement in the Okalongo Constituency of Omusati region on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old Angolan… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.