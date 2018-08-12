Namibia: Okakarara Civilians Released

Twenty six of the 39 civilians arrested at Okakarara in the early hours of today were released after residents stormed the police station and demanded for their freedom.

The Namibian was told that a fight broke out in the morning when a police officer was hit on the head with a bottle at one of the local bars.

The police then arrested the alleged assailant and called for back-up to forcefully close all other bars which were open at that time.

A witness said in the process police started beating people randomly and injured several of them.

Some said few people had to be taken to Windhoek, Otjiwarongo and Okakarara hospitals for medical treatment.

The police confirmed there was such an incident and that 21 people were injured in the scuffle.

Videos circulatig on social media showed people saying that "the police have beaten and hurt our children enough for no reason, please allow us to take them home".

Otjozondjupa police regional commander Heinrich Tjiveze told NBC television tonight that police used minimum force.