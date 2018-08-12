Namibia: Angolan Woman Murdered in Omusati

Police at Onandjaba settlement in the Okalongo Constituency of Omusati region on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old Angolan man, who allegedly fatally stabbed an Angolan woman on Friday night.

The suspect is from Evanda village, Xangongo area in Angola, but according to the police, has been staying in the Onandjaba area for some time.

Confirming the arrest yesterday, Inspector Linekela Shikongo of the public relations unit in the region said the suspect fled from the scene before the police apprehended him late on Saturday afternoon at Olupandu village in the same constituency.

Shikongo said the incident took place between Lucas Dama Primary School and Thomas Tuutaleni Combined School in the settlement where the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim with an Okapi knife several times in the chest, stomach, on both arms, breast and neck.

The 25-year-old woman died on the scene.

It is believed that the pair was in a romantic relationship, but what prompted the murder is yet to be established.

Shikongo has identified the deceased as Monica Tuluudeni Ndatilowala Pedro from Oshomukwiyu village, Ondjiva area in southern Angola, who has been working as a domestic worker in the Onandjaba area.

Police recovered the knife, which the suspect allegedly used to kill the victim and confirmed that he has two other pending cases of assault previously reported at Onandjaba police station by different victims.

The man is expected to appear in the Outapi Magistrate's Court today.

- Nampa.