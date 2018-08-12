A pregnant woman is nursing serious injuries after she was allegedly beaten by her husband.

Valarie Masibo, 29 suffered facial, ear and dental injuries after she was allegedly being beaten by Naftali Luzeli, 26, at Kipkaren Estate in Eldoret on Friday.

Reason? She delayed his supper.

Ms Masibo's photos went viral on Facebook and Twitter. Police arrested the suspect and are holding being held at Yamumbi Police Post.

"The suspect is in our custody and he will face assault charges once the medical report on the victim is released," said Mr Wilson Abduba, Eldoret South police boss.

He said Ms Masibo was rushed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) for treatment.

FREQUENT DISAGREEMENTS

According to Ms Masibo's aunt, Ms Rosemary Kusimba, the couple has been having frequent disagreements.

Neighbours also said Mr Luzeli has hit Ms Masibo a number of times in the past when they disagreed.

"Ms Masibo has never enjoyed her marriage since she got married five months ago. Our efforts to reconcile them have proved futile," said Ms Kusimba, also a nurse at MTRH.

She said that Mr Luzeli, who works at the town's main slaughterhouse, had given her niece Sh500 to buy food and prepare supper but the meal was not ready when he arrived home.

DRUNK

"Her husband, who was reportedly drunk, used a piece of wood to beat her, injuring her seriously before she was rescued by neighbours, who rushed her to hospital," said Ms. Kusimba

Ms Masibo has since been discharged and is recuperating at Ms Kusimba's home in West Indies.

She is expected to go to back for regular check-ups to monitor her condition.

"We want justice to be done. We want him to be made to face the full force of the law," said Ms Kusimba

BATTERING WIFE

The incident comes shortly after a man was filmed battering his wife in Makueni County, sparking protests from government and human rights officials over an upsurge in domestic violence in the country.

Mr David Nzomo has since been sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment for assaulting Ms Winfred Mwende.

Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia said Ms Mwende has been enrolled in a government financial programme to empower her.