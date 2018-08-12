12 August 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan V-P, Blue Nile Wali Meet in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Vice-President of Sudan, Hassabo AbdulRahman, met on Sunday with the Wali (governor) of Blue Nile state, Khalid Hussein, and reviewed the arrangements for voluntary repatriation of refugees in the state.

In a press statement via the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), following the meeting at the Republican Palace in Khartoum, Wali Hussein said that he informed the Vice-President on the security, political, and economic situations in the state, besides the preparations for success of the agricultural season. He added that three million feddans (acres) out of the targeted area of six million feddans have been cultivated.

Hussein said that the coming period would witness providing electricity for the agricultural projects and the processing industry, indicating that the security authorities will secure the agricultural season and the mining process.

Blue Nile state

Blue Nile state is still the location of strife between government forges and rebel armed movements, as well as internal clashes between the movements.

In as reported by Radio Dabanga in February, dozens of people were killed and wounded in bloody battles between the two factions of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), respectively led by Abdelaziz Adam El Hilu and Malik Agar. The fighting also reportedly led to displacement of about 9,000 people to the Wadaka area in El Kurmuk locality, close to the border with South Sudan.

(Source: SUNA)

