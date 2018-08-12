12 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Church in Embu Vandalised As Leadership Row Intensifies

By Charles Wanyoro

Members of a church in Kithimu market, Embu County, were on Sunday shocked to find iron sheets on the roof and walls of their church removed.

The members of Faith Healing Church were forced to worship outside the structure since musical instruments and bibles had been removed by a group of youths who were hired by a church leader.

According to the church vice chairman, Mr Martin Murithi, there had been a protracted leadership row between Bishop Paul Kanji and the local pastor, Samuel Karani.

He said the row stemmed from the suspension of a member from the church following a row over followers.

ATTEND WEDDING

Mr Murithi claimed that the bishop went to the church on Saturday in the company of two Administration Police officers and ordered the removal of the iron sheets.

The pastor had travelled to Mombasa to attend a wedding.

"The iron sheets were bought by the bishop. He said he was wary that the church could be changed from Faith Healing to another. They had not served us with a notice before finishing," he said.

SHOCKED

During the Sunday service, a church official, led the service where members used buckets and other items since they did not have drums.

Ms Rosemary Murugi, who led the church service said: "We came to church as usual but were shocked to find it this way. However, we had to go on with the worship," she said.

Attempts to speak to Bishop Kanji were unsuccessful as he neither picked our calls nor did he respond to our text messages.

