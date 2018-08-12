Kenya: Senate Calls for Fresh Inquiry Into Illegal Sugar Imports

Photo: Daily Nation

The Senate in session.

Senators are seeking to open a fresh probe into the illegal sugar in the country after the National Assembly rejected its joint committee's report.

Senate Public Accounts and Investments Committee Chairperson Moses Kajwang' said on Sunday that he would rally fellow senators to open a fresh inquiry into the sugar saga.

The Homa Bay senator, criticised legislators over alleged bribery in the House to shoot down the report.

"It is so shameful for MPs to be linked with bribery over an important matter of national concern such as the illegal sugar," said Mr Kajwang'.

ILLEGAL SUGAR

Speaking during a church service at Asumbi Catholic Parish, Mr Kajwang' promised to move a motion in the Senate to have its agriculture committee investigate the issue of illegal sugar.

"Because the National Assembly has failed Kenyans in revealing the truth about illegal sugar in the country, the Senate can get the truth," said Mr Kajwang'.

"Agriculture is a devolved function. Senate is the right place where the illegal sugar matter can be handled well and not the National Assembly," he said.

He added: "The Senate has proved that it is capable of producing credible reports. We are still going to do it with the matter of illegal sugar in the country."

REJECTED REPORT

Parliament last week rejected the report on imported sugar said to contain heavy metals like mercury and copper.

The report was said to have implicated some top government officials.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has criticised the way MPs handled the report on dirty sugar. Mr Musyoka said that failure to adopt the report indicted Parliament is abetting corruption.

Speaking at a fundraiser in Kojwach in Kabondo Kasipul, Homa Bay County, Orange Democratic Movement chairman John Mbadi said he rejected the report and would do so should it be tabled in Parliament again.

"A few MPs who were bribed over the illegal sugar report want to divert attention of Kenyans over who was bribed and who was not. The report was half baked and I will reject it if it is tabled again," said Mr Mbadi.