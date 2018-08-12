The Provincial head of the Church of the Lord Prayer Fellowship says Liberia is demonic and as such, there is a need for the country to stop doing unwholesome practices or bad things and return to God so as to help rescue the nation.

He named some of the ways to return to God as doing away with wicked deeds and return to God so as to help reconcile with God for the redemption of the nation.

According to Archbishop John B. Kroma Sr., if citizens of the nation turn themselves from wicked behaviors and pray to the Lord Almighty God, He (God) will surely redeem Liberia as He did in the past with the children of Israel in the days of old.

The Archbishop made the assertion Friday August 10,2018 in an exclusive interview with this paper in Bassa Town, Paynesville City near Monrovia.

"Let Liberians look to up to God entirely and commit their lives to Him," Archbishop Kroma added.

During the interview, the Archbishop disclosed that the journey that they have embarked on to fast and pray for Liberia is going to last for thirteen days so as to enable the Lord Almighty God visit them through the Holy Spirit. He further explained that at the completion of said fast and prayer which the Archbishop described as "tabieorar" will yield fruit.

The Archbishop served as Ex-Vice President of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) under the Administration of Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf four years and later left the council with peace and good record.

He stressed that the focus of their fast and prayer will be based on praying for the three branches of government so as to find amicable and long-lasting solution toward peace in Liberia forever.

According to him, their prayers will also go to the sick people, those in jail and the security amongst others.

Since the establishment of the Aladura Church, its members or believers in that denomination have over the years been convinced that whenever they prophesize, it must come to pass because they believe they are serving the Lord Jesus Christ with in their inner hearts unlike others who do so only with their lips.

The man of God emphasized that in Liberia, there are some pastors who are spiritually ordained and whenever they prophesize to other Christians it cannot be the reality something he described as worrisome to the people of God, adding that these pastors are doing so for the purpose of monies. At the end of the occasion, he said when you give your heart to God surely, the things that you are asking for from Him (God) you shall surely receive it.

