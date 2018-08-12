The World Bank through its Clus Project has donated three new Double Cabin Hilux pick-ups to the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC).

The donation was made by the World Bank to be specifically used by the Monrovia City Government Solid Waste Management Department.

The Solid waste management Department envisions a clean and healthy city of Monrovia where waste generated responsibly are collected, processed and disposed in a sustainable and healthy manner, enhancing the quality of life of the people.

The Department takes lead in ensuring sustainable management of solid waste in the city of Monrovia. It also promotes and safeguards the public health of the city through street cleaning; collection, transfer, processing of garbage; promotion of waste reduction, reuse and recycling of solid waste and safe composting and disposal of solid waste and other substances that cause environmental nuisances and health hazards.

The donation according the coordinator of the World Bank Clus Project in Liberia, Tolbert Kerkulah is intended to enhance the work of the Solid Waste department in maintaining a clean, green, and safe city.

Kerkulah said the World Bank believes in the ability of Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee and will continue to work with him to ensure that Monrovia is clean.

According to Kerkulah, the donation of the three pick-ups is part of the equipment the corporation will be receiving from the World Bank in the coming months.

Receiving the vehicles, Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee lauded the World Bank through its Clus Project for the donation.

He said the World Bank remains a strong partner to the Weah led administration evidenced by its continuous financial and logistical support to the pro poor agenda.

Mayor Koijee noted that the government will continue to work with the World Bank and others organizations to improve the living conditions of Liberians.

The CLUS project is implemented by the project implementation Unit (PIU) at the Monrovia City Cooperation (MCC). The project endeavors to strengthen the solid waste management sector of Monrovia which is acquiring greater importance within the Government of Liberia (GOL)'s development agenda. The GOL'S Medium Team Economic Growth and Development Strategy (2013-2017) aims, among others to increase access to sanitation and reduce disposal of solid waste.

The CLUS project with finding from the Liberia Reconstruction Trust Fund (LRTF) through the World Bank (WB) is designed as an urban development project with solid waste as an entry point.

Share this...

Facebook

Google+

Twitter

email

Linkedin

Pinterest