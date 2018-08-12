Liberia: New Redemption Hospital Construction On Course

Phase two of the construction works of the New Redemption Hospital in Caldwell is said to be on course; that's according to the Country Manager of the construction company, Abraham Bah that won the bid from the Government of Liberia (GoL).

Phase two of the project includes the elevation of the structure that is expected to be the second largest referral hospital in Liberia when completed and that it is expected to provide health care services to almost half a million people in Western Liberia and parts adjacent as well as some cross-border citizens from Sierra Leone.

The West Construction Liberia, a construction company operating in Liberia is the one charged with the responsibility to construct the new hospital after she won a highly contested bid from the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Public Works.

Others who participated or observed the highly contested biding process described the granting of the contract to West Construction Liberia not as a surprise judging from its past good records and outstanding performance with the Government of Liberia for her role played during the Ebola crisis in 2014-2015 and the completion of twenty-one housing units for the Ministry of Health amongst others.

Speaking in an interview with this paper over the weekend, the Country Manager of West Construction Liberia, Abraham Bah said his team of engineers and complete workforce from the company are prepared to begin phase two of the projection as per the agreement between the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Public Works and his company.

Mr. Bah disclosed that West Construction Liberia is patiently waiting to receiving construction notice from the Ministry of Public Works which he anticipates it to be done soon since client's satisfaction is what drives his company into construction agreements.

Phase one of the company was earlier awarded to West Construction Liberia which included the construction of the foundation of the hospital, underground water tank and warehouse to store construction materials amongst others.

It is believed that the notice from the government of Liberia is as a result of delay in the passage and subsequent signing of the 2017/2018 Fiscal Budget and appropriate allotment in line with the Budget Laws of Liberia and the Public Financial Management Acts and international best practices.

The Health Sector of Liberia remains a major challenge in delivering on the African Protocol and the World Health Organization's set up goal under the Millennium Development Goals in 2000 for member nations of the United Nations to make available at least 15% of their annual budget to support the health sector of their respective countries amongst others.