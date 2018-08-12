Kenya: MPs Want 12th Parliament Dissolved Over Graft Claims

Two MPs from Western region have threatened to mobilise sugarcane farmers to petition the Supreme Court to approve the dissolution of the 12th Parliament over graft allegations.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula and his Matungu counterpart Justus Murungu said Kenyans should be given another opportunity to elect leaders who will care for their interests.

Their comments came after allegations that some MPs received bribes to shoot down a report on imported sugar.

Speaking at Acacia Hotel in Kisumu on Sunday, the law makers said they would mobilise their colleagues from sugarcane growing areas to push for the dissolution of Parliament.

MOBILISE FARMERS

They asked Speaker Justin Muturi to ensure the bribery allegations are investigated and those found culpable punished.

"As Members of Parliament from sugarcane growing areas, we are going to mobilise farmers to petition the Supreme Court to recommend the dissolution of the 12th Parliament because of corruption," said Mr Savula.

He went on: "The Speaker must institute thorough investigations into this matter, but we will continue mobilising farmers to ensure that this petition sails through. We want fresh elections, those who received bribes should be kicked out of Parliament because we want to save the image of the House."

IMPORTED SUGAR

Mr Murungu said: "We will call for a meeting of all sugarcane farmers in Nyanza and Western and "make noise", sugarcane farmers are crying because of sugar that was imported illegally."

They said they are ready to testify before the Powers and Privilege Committee as recommended by Mr Muturi if called upon.

"If given that opportunity we will do so. The evidence is everywhere that members (MPs) were bribed. They were even recorded in cameras," said Mr Murunga.

They asked the national government to bail out the sugarcane companies that are currently operating at knee level, saying the farmers are already feeling the pinch of low production.