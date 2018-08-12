Following disturbing complaints by cancer patients across the country over their inability to access treatment, health officials have stressed the need to ascertain the availability and functionality of radiation machines at some designated hospitals in the country as there are concerns that most machines used in treating sufferers have packed up or working below their capacity.

Experts have consistently linked the over 72,000 deaths per annum caused by cancer to the appalling state of these very critical facilities. Many have expressed fears that the number is set to increase given report of 102,000 new cases recorded every year.

There are concerns that the number of new cases could rise by about 70 per cent over the next 20 years. This has further increased global burden that cancer inflicts on people - both poor and rich.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that, globally, cancer is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide, with approximately 14 million new cases and eight million cancer-related deaths annually.

The scourge affects almost every part of the body, with many anatomic and molecular subtypes and each requiring specific management strategies.

The most common types in men are lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach and liver cancers while breast, colorectal, lung, cervix and stomach cancers are the most common among women.

Cancer is described as an abnormal growth or replication of abnormal cells in any organ of the body which can invade other organs or tissues (metastasis) causing malfunctioning of the organs and subsequently resulting in deaths.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that about half of all cancer patients receive some type of radiation therapy during the course of their treatment, whereby high-energy radiation is used to shrink tumours and kill cancer cells through X-rays, gamma rays and charged particles.

The radiation, experts say, may be delivered by a machine outside the body (external-beam radiation therapy), or it may come from radioactive material placed in the body near cancer cells (internal radiation therapy, also called brachytherapy).

While speaking on cancer treatment, a consultant oncologist and radiotherapist, who gave his name only as Aliyu, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that despite having an increasing number of citizens suffering from the scourge, radiotherapy machines at most hospitals had broken down as a result of overuse.

Mr. Aliyu,,who was reacting to the allegation that most radiotherapy machines installed at some teaching hospitals were faulty and obsolete, confirmed the sorry state of affairs concerning the treatment facilities.

"As I speak to you now, five out of seven machines used in the country are faulty," he said.

According to him, prior to the two machines recently commissioned by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, the country had just six government-owned and one privately-owned designated hospitals with radiation machines, but that until recently, only one government-owned and one privately owned one were functioning.

Aliyu, however, explained that cancer treatment is not just about radiotherapy, but that there are other forms of treatment too.

The consultant oncologist also noted that a radiotherapy machine was a highly technical facility and required specialised handling, stressing that "the machine can break down if the workload is too much, hence, the need for the provision of a back-up."

He, however, reiterated the commitment of hospitals and experts to provide quality treatment to cancer patients, even as he advised sufferers to always present themselves early for treatment and to stop attributing the ailment to spiritual causes.

He said, "We will always be in the forefront of cancer treatment even though most patients come to the hospital when it is late due to many reasons.

"People believe cancer is a spiritual disease and because of that they go for spiritual solution. Secondly, most Nigerians are not financially buoyant and cancer treatment is expensive; people may not be able to afford it.

"We really need awareness on this issue to educate our spiritualists to send cancer patients to hospital as there is no approved traditional medicine for the treatment of cancer known to the medical world."

On her part, Susana Ekpedeme Willie, founder, Community Encouraging Society of Nigeria, said that Nigeria needed to have comprehensive data and mobile cancer treatment centres.

Willie, who is also an oncologist, said, "The country cannot only rely on a limited number of radiotherapy machines; we have about six machines in the country and most of them are not working. At a given time, we only have one functioning.

"When one of my patients was referred to LUTH (Lagos University Teaching Hospital) for radiotherapy and was told that the machine was down, I felt bad. That is what we are going through in Nigeria. LUTH as a teaching hospital is not the kind of place where you can just put only one machine. Putting only one there would make the machine over-worked.

"All types of cancer cases, such as breast, cervical, prostate, colon and others are accessing only one machine and that calls for great concern. To solve this, we need mobile cancer centres.

"Also, there are more high-tech machines that can facilitate the treatment of cancer better than the radiography machine. The new one takes care of both cancer cells and normal cells."

LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls that the World Health Organisation (WHO) 2017 Report indicated that cancer is responsible for one in six deaths globally. Statistics indicate that, each year, 8.8 million people die from cancer, with about two-thirds occurring in developing countries.

The data also showed that Nigeria has had a significant increase in deaths from common cancers within four years. According to WHO, in 2008, breast cancer killed 30 Nigerian women daily, by 2012, this figure rose to 40.

The global organisation also disclosed that while prostate cancer killed 14 Nigerian men daily in 2008, by 2012, the figure increased to 26. In 2008, liver cancer killed 24 Nigerians daily; by 2012 this had risen to 32.

It further revealed that over 100,000 Nigerians are diagnosed with cancer annually, with a dismal survival rate of 1:5.

According to WHO, one-third of cancers is preventable, another one-third curable while those in the last third can have good quality of life with appropriate care.

It was reported that breast cancer is one of the commonest forms of cancer and the leading cause of cancer deaths in women in their prime, while colorectal cancer is the third most common form of cancer in Nigerian men after prostate and liver cancers, resulting in approximately 49,190 deaths in Nigeria in 2016.

The WHO said that cancer was more likely to respond to effective treatment and can result in a greater probability of surviving, less morbidity, and less expensive treatment when identified early.