Tanzania: Jokate Responds to Diamond's Confession Over Their Breakup

Gorgeous Tanzanian model Jokate Kidoti Mwegelo has given a stinging response to bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz's recent public confession of his regrets for dumping her.

Jokate, who moved on to briefly date Diamond's nemesis Alikiba after the heartbreak, has responded by saying she actually doesn't know why she dated Diamond in the first place.

The talented actress said that some things, such as emotions and feelings towards a person, can never be explained.

"I don't know, sijui. Ni emotions and feelings. There are somethings you cannot explain. Siwezi kuelezea. Walai sijui, ningejua ningekuelezea," Jokate said in an interview with a Tanzanian local TV.

After the breakup with Diamond, Jokate's affair with Alikiba lasted just two years, with the singer going on to marry his Kenyan sweetheart Amina Khalef Rakesh in a flamboyant wedding.

Jokate was recently appointed a District Commissioner by President John Pombe Magufuli.