Kenya: Nyongo Puts Owners of Buildings On Riparian Land On Notice

Kisumu County could ban construction of more than 10 storey buildings as it embarks on geophysical map and survey of the city.

Governor Anyang' Nyong'o said, to protect the town from natural catastrophes, they will consult the public on a new move to ban 10 storey buildings in the City.

Prof Nyong'o also hinted that they will soon embark on demolition of houses built on riparian lands as in the case of Nairobi.

"If you see some houses coming down, do not be surprised. We must enforce proper planning, get rid of those buildings on riparian land like it is happening in Nairobi," the governor said.

FAKE TITLES

He added: "We want to get rid of those who used fake titles to build thus denying others the right to use their titles. The injustices must come to an end to restore investor confidence. We shall do this to defend the rights of investors."

Speaking during the launch of the second phase of Victoria Estates housing project on Sunday, Governor Nyong'o said they had contracted two companies of international repute to conduct geophysical map and survey of the city.

"The contract was awarded last week. The two important companies of international repute will do this so that we have a good plan for the city," Prof Nyong'o said.

10 STOREYS

He said that the move will enable the county to identify where to construct roads, build industries and establish what kind of houses to put up.

"We may adopt a policy that no house or apartment should be higher than 10 storeys in Kisumu because the world is experiencing a lot of natural catastrophes."

"China is already regretting. It is reviewing its plans of high-rise apartments of 89 storeys and above."

Victoria Estates Chairman Sam Munda said they would increase house cover in Kisumu.