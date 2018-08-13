12 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Join Me in the War Against Graft, Uhuru Urges Kenyans

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ruth Mbula

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked all Kenyans to join in the war against corruption by reporting corrupt individuals to relevant authorities.

While acknowledging that corruption was an impediment to the achievement of the Big Four Agenda in Kisii on Sunday, the Head of State assured Kenyans of his commitment to fight the vice.

He told more than 5,000 youths who had attended the International Youth Day Celebrations at Kisii High School grounds not to fear individuals who obtain wealth fraudulently.

He told the youth that the power to have a corrupt-free nation lay in their hands.

IMPUNITY

"We must finish corruption and impunity. Even if it is your father, police officer, or anyone near you," he said.

On youths, the Head of State asked young people to seize various opportunities offered by his administration saying that complaining of lack of jobs would not help much.

"Don't just sit and wait to be given (jobs), go for these opportunities," he said.

Kenya

Motorists Bear the Brunt of Fuel Pricing Formula Scam

The pain that motorists are experiencing at the pump due to rising costs of fuel is being caused by an opaque pricing… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.