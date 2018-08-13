Kenya: Join Me in the War Against Graft, Uhuru Urges Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked all Kenyans to join in the war against corruption by reporting corrupt individuals to relevant authorities.

While acknowledging that corruption was an impediment to the achievement of the Big Four Agenda in Kisii on Sunday, the Head of State assured Kenyans of his commitment to fight the vice.

He told more than 5,000 youths who had attended the International Youth Day Celebrations at Kisii High School grounds not to fear individuals who obtain wealth fraudulently.

He told the youth that the power to have a corrupt-free nation lay in their hands.

IMPUNITY

"We must finish corruption and impunity. Even if it is your father, police officer, or anyone near you," he said.

On youths, the Head of State asked young people to seize various opportunities offered by his administration saying that complaining of lack of jobs would not help much.

"Don't just sit and wait to be given (jobs), go for these opportunities," he said.