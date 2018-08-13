12 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Justin Muturi Invites EACC to Probe Graft Claims Among MPs

By Ibrahim Oruko

The leadership of the National Assembly leadership has invited the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate the rampant corruption among its members with the view to punishing those found culpable.

Speaker Justin Muturi on Thursday instructed Clerk of the House Mr Michael Sialai to write to the MPs, who openly spoke against the vice, to provide the required information to the Powers and Privileges Committee of the House.

"It has come to my attention that members of the National Assembly have expressed themselves in different fora including mainstream and social media regarding the happenings in parliament just before the debate on the sugar report," Mr Muturi, who chairs the committee, said.

BRIBERY ALLEGATIONS

He continued; "My office and the House leadership in general takes the bribery allegations within the precincts of parliament very, very serious and this must be thoroughly investigated and appropriate action taken in line with the relevant laws."

The MPs who spoke against the vice, claimed that some of their colleagues were receiving as little as Sh10, 000 to reject the report.

Tower of Babel: A tale of rogue Kenyan legislators

The rejected report had indicted National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his East African Community and Regional Development colleague Adan Mohamed, who was in charge of the Industrialization docket at the time the poisonous sugar was illegally brought in the country last year, for their acts of commission or commission.

Mr Mohamed was transferred to his current docket last month.

INTEGRITY

The privileges committee is the body required to deal with the matter in the first instance before escalating it to the other relevant and competent investigatory agencies like the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) or the EACC, depending on their gravity.

However, in this particular case, the committee will invite the EACC as provided for in the Leadership and Integrity Act, to conclusively handle the investigations with the view to taking necessary action against any members found culpable of this grossly unethical conduct.

EVALUATE TESTIMONIES

"We will not sit pretty as monumental allegations of corruption within the House garner credence. We will act and act decisively," the speaker said as he affirmed that no one will be spared.

Those invited will have until Wednesday afternoon to furnish the committee with the relevant information on the incident that has soiled the image of the August House.

The privileges committee will then meet on Thursday morning to evaluate the testimonies "in the shortest time possible" to ascertain the possibilities of breach of the privilege by the way of unethical conduct on the part of specific members before handing over to the EACC.

