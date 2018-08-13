Kenya: Showbuzz - Amani G On a Roll

Amani Gracious aka Amani G, the 13-year-old girl from Githurai who went viral worldwide with her rendition of American star Alicia Keys' hit "Girl On Fire" is on course to releasing her EP titled "13".

She dropped her second single "In Love", featuring "Charm" hit maker Vivian.

This comes hot on the heels of her highly successful debut "Sitasahau" which came out just weeks after she signed a recording deal said to be worth Sh2.5 million with Pine Creek Records.

According to the contract, Pine Creek is committed to the Standard Eight pupil's general upkeep: healthcare, housing, food, clothing and security.

Amani G's handlers say there is more music from her that is ready and set to be released in due course to complete the EP.

Fena: Only collabo I want is Wizkid

Acclaimed rapper and singer Fena Gitu is not interested in doing any more collabos this year save for Wizkid.

She has had a very successful career since bursting in the limelight, with most of her songs on airplay rotation. She says she took the decision not to be on any collabo this year so that she can work on her solo projects.

"Last year I came so hard on collabos. I did quite a number because I wanted to reach out to a bigger audience. So I've decided to concentrate on my solo projects, that have been piling up, this year.

I will not be doing any collabos anytime soon, save for Wizkid, because that is another level we talking about," disclosed Fena, who performed at the Guinness Fan Zone in Nakuru yesterday.

Among Fena's collabos that were well received last year were "Romantic" featuring Rawbeena, and "Run Ting" featuring King Kaka.

This year, Fena has released two solo projects, "Trouble" and "Ndigithia".

Dunco: My wife was already separated from ex before me

Gospel musician Dunco came out guns blazing to fight off rumours that he eloped with his pastor's wife and later married her.

Dunco, who has been quiet in recent years after breaking into the limelight with hit such as 'Tobina', 'Hafungi Macho' among others, appeared in a local TV station interview.

The rumours, which started in 2016, claim that a pastor at the church Dunco was a choir member came to his rescue after Dunco's ex-fiancee kicked him out of the home they were sharing, after splitting up.

Dunco moved into his pastor's house, who was married then to Naserianne Sintako, made advances on her and they had a secret affair.

They later moved out of the home, lived together as a married couple and Dunco became a foster father to the child Naserianne had with the pastor.

However according to Dunco, who has been avoiding sharing his side of the story, the claims are all but twisted.

"First of all, I have never been homeless. Also, they had been separated when we started (dating)," Dunco explained.

Dunco says he started dating Naserianne a year and a half after her separation from ex-husband. They now have a child together.

Naiboi's studio robbed again

Sensational musician Naiboi is counting losses, after his Pacho Entertainment studio, that he co-owns with producer Cedo, was broken into by thieves who made away with music equipment worth Sh800,000.

Naiboi, who transitioned into singing after working for seven years as a producer, said the thieves broke into the studio based in Madaraka while he and his team were away.

"We were in church and upon coming back, found the locks broken and the equipment stolen," he said, disgruntled.

Among the items the thieves made away with was a MacBook and a hard disk. He said they have reported the matter to the police.

From the CCTV footage shared by Naiboi, three young men are captured breaking into the studio without causing commotion before making away with the equipment in a car.

Naiboi is hopeful that the police will be able to identify and apprehend the culprits.

According to Naiboi, this was the fourth break-in incident and the thieves have been successful in all four attempts.