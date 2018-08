A Taiwanese tourist was on Saturday evening attacked and killed by hippo on the shores of Lake Naivasha in Nakuru County.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said the tourist was taking pictures when the attack occured.

KWS said Mr Chang Ming Chuang, 66, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Naivasha District Hospital.

His colleague Mr Wu Peng Te, 62, who survived the tragic encounter is recuperating at Lake Naivasha Sopa Resort.

KWS said they are tracking the killer hippo.